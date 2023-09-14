A few days ago, I finally received the report on my censorship by the UK “Counter Disinformation Unit”. There were no surprises and I wasn’t going to bother sharing it but just my inbox today suggests that really I ought to.

Untrue to their name, here are a couple of pieces of disinformation the CDU committed by opposing illegitimate reports of evidenced-based statements I made on:

adverse events in pregnancy; and vaccine acquired immune deficiency syndrome (VAIDS).

Adverse Events in Pregnancy

On 20th August 2021, I was reported for putting a video together, of experts, including Mike Yeadon, Elisabeth Lee Vliet, Dr Ray Stricker and Roger Hodkinson, warning of the potential risks on reproduction for women of child-bearing age. You can still watch it from the article I reference here, which has quite a lot of other references supporting those early concerns.

The tweet in question earned me a rather lengthy suspension from Twitter but I know that at least the person I made the video for succeeded in deterring his pregnant friend from subjecting herself and her unborn child to the harm suffered by those in the reports I received in my inbox just today:

Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS)

On 1st Nov 2021, I was deplatformed from Twitter for good, in spite of three appeals, until double agent Musk intervened about a year later with zero traction, for highlighting the risk of VAIDS:

Today, in my inbox (but, by no means not the only report I’ve read about it since):

I’m just a small fry in the swamp of information but if my messages did not get through then that means there were thousands more from higher profile accounts that did not either, not necessarily from direct censorship but from self-censorship too given the atmosphere created by our Orwellian governments and their attempts to stifle the truth, in order to protect their narrative and Big Pharma masters.

Do you still trust them?

No? Well, there’s always this…

https://notourfuture.org/blog/