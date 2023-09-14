Dead Man Talking

Dead Man Talking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
Sep 14, 2023Edited

Joel, here's the Australian covid program and you can see where the digital censorship dovetailed in the timeline. I detailed everything with FOIs from the Department of Health. Britons would find this all familiar given that it occurred under the auspices of the Five Eyes.

Of particular note: research on vaccination sentiment by McKinsey & Co, a letter by the WEF, presentations by Pfizer on mRNA science and manufacturing in 2020, weekly meetings on vaccine injuries before the mandates, and it goes on and on. https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/2020-2022-australias-covid-response

I bring this up because you can see the point at which the digital censorship occurred - overtures between tech and the government started mere days after the state of emergency was declared, right in line with the suggestions of Event 201.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Truth Barbarian's avatar
Truth Barbarian
Sep 14, 2023

Trust left long ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joel Smalley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture