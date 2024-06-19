Share this postWho Lied about the "Vaccine"? Big Pharma or the Government?metatron.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWho Lied about the "Vaccine"? Big Pharma or the Government?Christine Anderson, MEP couldn't get a straight answer out of Astra Zeneca.Joel SmalleyJun 19, 202447Share this postWho Lied about the "Vaccine"? Big Pharma or the Government?metatron.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther20Share47Share this postWho Lied about the "Vaccine"? Big Pharma or the Government?metatron.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther20Share
Who amongst them didn't lie?
Both