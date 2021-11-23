Why subscribe?

25k+ subscribers can’t be wrong?! Right?!

Stay up-to-date

In addition to my own, proprietary analyses on mortality, I often cover (and summarise) the best selection of what I read every day (which is considerably more than I write!).

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Newly converted but now fully paid-up “anti-vaxxer” and proud. Blanket term for critical thinkers who can see through the lies of the pharmaceutical industry and all the other lies like climatism. I try and read all comments but if I don’t reply, someone else probably will!