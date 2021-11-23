Why subscribe?
25k+ subscribers can’t be wrong?! Right?!
Stay up-to-date
In addition to my own, proprietary analyses on mortality, I often cover (and summarise) the best selection of what I read every day (which is considerably more than I write!).
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Newly converted but now fully paid-up “anti-vaxxer” and proud. Blanket term for critical thinkers who can see through the lies of the pharmaceutical industry and all the other lies like climatism. I try and read all comments but if I don’t reply, someone else probably will!
Subscribe to Dead Man Talking
People
Accidental socio-economic commentator. Decided late to use my skills for the good of humanity and the safety of my children. If you have an ounce of dogma in you, you probably won't like everything I write. Truth hurts, especially emotional opinions.