Dead Man Talking
Climate Change and the Dubai Floods
The man-made crisis is not what they want you to think.
Apr 20
Joel Smalley
179
Professor Valentina Zharkova and the Little Ice Age Which Has Already Started
Astrophysicist Professor Valentina Zharkova explains that instead of CO2, it is the Sun that drives the climate change and because of its decreasing…
Published on Freedom Research
Apr 19
UK Mortality Data - Crowdfunding
GiveSendGo
Apr 17
Joel Smalley
73
Excess Deaths - England & Wales
ONS cooking the books again!
Apr 17
Joel Smalley
132
UK Mortality Dataset
Finally! On 23rd Sept 2023, I requested this information from ONS: Is it possible to get deaths by month and year of OCCURRENCE, stratified by month and…
Apr 16
Joel Smalley
139
March 2024
TNT with John O'Sullivan and Joe Postma-while you still can.
The sexualisation of children, school closures, harms to children, Climate change and other Conspiracy Theories!
Published on Hugh’s Newsletter
Mar 19
Climate Change – perspective is not a dirty word
Climate Change – perspective is not a dirty word
Published on Stephen’s Newsletter
Mar 7
World's Biggest Study on COVID 'Vaccine' Side Effects Has Been Published.
'Anti-Vaxxers' and 'Conspiracy Theorists' vs People Who Believe Anything. Guess Who Wins (Again)?
Published on Anthony Colpo’s Substack
Mar 6
New Zealand's All-Cause Deaths & Mortality by Age & Vaccination Status
No statistical significant effect on all-cause mortality by COVID-19 vaccination status. Higher Rates observed in COVID-19 vaccinated during COVID-19…
Published on USMortality
Mar 6
Net Zero climate change broadside
By Doug Brodie
Mar 5
Joel Smalley
144
All-cause Mortality by Vaccination Status from the Netherlands
... shows likely no vaccine efficacy, possible harm!
Published on USMortality
Mar 1
Friends
Not my usual kind of post but this strikes a chord with me at the moment. If you're in the same boat, you have my sympathies.
Mar 1
Joel Smalley
177
