ALBERTA’S OFFICIAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC RESPONSE REPORT
by the Pandemic Data Review Task Force, Appointed by Premier Danielle Smith
The damning official report suggests that Canadian province, Alberta's pandemic response was often overly restrictive and failed to properly balance competing interests and evidence. It calls for significant reforms to improve future pandemic preparedness and response.
If ever there was a ringing endorsement of literally every major issue of contention1 that we “conspiracy theorists” reported in real time, this is it234.
Governance and Decision Making
Alberta abandoned its pre-existing pandemic response plan in favour of an ad-hoc approach.
Decision-making became highly centralized and heavily influenced by federal guidance.
There were communication gaps between Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
The Chief Medical Officer of Health's powers were sometimes exceeded by Cabinet decisions.
Data and Modelling
Early COVID-19 models significantly overestimated hospitalizations and deaths.
Modelling was often inaccurate and may have led to overly restrictive measures.
There was insufficient consideration of data showing limited effectiveness of restrictions.
Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs)
Lockdowns and restrictions showed limited effectiveness in reducing transmission.
The costs and harms of NPIs (economic, social, mental health) were not adequately considered.
School closures and other measures had significant negative impacts on society.
Testing
PCR testing had limitations including potential false positives at high cycle thresholds.
Mass testing of asymptomatic people may have created misleading case numbers.
Rapid tests had variable accuracy and limitations.
Treatment Protocols
Potentially effective early treatments were restricted or discouraged.
There was an over-reliance on a limited range of approved treatments.
Physicians faced professional consequences for using alternative treatments.
Vaccines
Vaccine policies were implemented without adequate safety and efficacy data.
Natural immunity was largely ignored in policy decisions.
Vaccine mandates were implemented despite vaccines not preventing transmission.
The Task Force made several recommendations including:
Return to decentralized decision-making;
Better balance between public health measures and other societal impacts;
Protection of physician autonomy in treating patients;
Need for more transparent and evidence-based policy making;
Improved preparation for future health emergencies.
Are you prepared for the next one?
OK, with the exception of that last point, regarding preparation for the “next one”. As should be clear by now, preparation for the next one should be the complete disassembly of all the global organisations, especially the WHO and the WEF. Decentralisation on this topic simply cannot go far enough.
Unfortunately such reports reinforce the fundamental lies of the Covid Operation, namely that there was a pandemic (there are no such things) that merited ANY response and that the ensuing crimes that define the Covid scam were in response to some medical/epidemiological emergency.
“Covid” was the circuit breaker to usher in a new self-perpetuating economic order with rolling pandemics at the center of it all along with additional “global shocks” in order to turbocharge the move towards SDG’s/Agenda 2030. It’s cover for ongoing theft of the global commons.
Anyone stuck thinking that the events of these past four plus years was an epidemiological event caused by some alleged submicroscopic particle floating through the air will never comprehend what happened and what is happening.
The Covid Operation was set in motion in the summer of 2019 and launched in March 2020 in order to change the entire financial and social order of The West due to a confluence of existential crises that were facing the ruling class parasites which could no longer be kicked down the road.
The introduction of the Covid-19 “emergency” was the circuit breaker and the rationale used to freeze the US banking system and provide the opportunity to inject massive amounts of cash into the system that went to large financial investment and banking firms- aka bailouts. Same was done in the EU.
There was no pandemic. There is no such thing as “Covid 19” except as a criminal conspiracy. The official narrative of “Covid” is fictional- all facets of it.
