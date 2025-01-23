There will be much more to this story as it unfolds but the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) has finally obtained the VAERS safety information produced by the FDA themselves.

During the pandemic, FDA conducted analyses of COVID-19 vaccine adverse events and tried to hide the results from the public. After two years of FOIA requests and lawsuits, FDA finally produced a portion of its “Empirical Bayesian (EB) data mining” reports. This type of analysis was designed to detect COVID-19 vaccine safety signals using VAERS reports. The data should be very revealing as far as what issues FDA was seeing during the vaccine rollout—especially given the agency has kept this data secret for years. This is the first time this critical data has been released to the public. An initial review of the records produced has revealed a long list of adverse events that far surpassed FDA’s “standard alert threshold”—meaning, there is (or should have been) great concern on the part of federal health authorities who were privy to this data. As just one example, ICAN discovered that “heavy menstrual bleeding” and “menstruation irregular” began showing up on the reports as early as April 2021!

I have only done a cursory review of the reported signals but what immediately caught my attention is that by 4th March, 2022, by their own metrics, all three US “vaccines” appear to be signalling serious adverse events, including

death (Janssen)

exposure via breast milk (Moderna, Pfizer)

suspected COVID-19 (Janssen); and

ineffectiveness (Pfizer).

If a product is ineffective, surely everything else is moot?! If that “ineffective” product is fatal in some cases, well…

No wonder they tried so shared to stop it being “shared more broadly”?

And, of course, anyone who actually looked at the data for themselves uncovered these strong signals much sooner than the incompetent, conflicted “regulator”. Honestly, it wasn’t really hard to see, was it?