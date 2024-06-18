In order to run my Gompertz model over native male and female deaths in England & Wales of those born in 1970, I had to use five distributions. Intuitively, I would say they are babies, children, adolescents, unhealthy adults and normal adults:

The resultant excess mortality plots reveal some obvious spikes in the males at the height of the spring 2020 response - 8th Apr 2020. However, this spike is matched on 13th Jan 2021, at the height of the first round of the mRNA experiment:

There are no extraordinary spikes in the females (Feb 2018 was the worst in recent history even though absolute numbers were lower due to younger age). However, those with good acuity might still notice more “mass” above the zero line, indicating some persistent excess:

We can identify the persistent excess more readily by examining the cumulative excess mortality:

It is clear from the dates that excess mortality in both males and females born in 1970 is at least as bad after the jab campaign as before. Four years of “died suddenly”…

In both cases, excess mortality starts in the week of lockdown (23rd March 2020) and, but for a brief pull-forward effect retracement in the females over the summer, continues unabated since.

The inflection point in the females, literally one day after the start of the jab campaign, is impossible to miss. Maybe, just a coincidence… Nevertheless, I’m sure our honest, diligent public servants in the ONS and UKHSA will report the truth of the matter sometime soon.

Addendum

As further validation, I ran the numbers for birth cohort 1963. Same story. Really difficult to avoid the idea that all the inflection points coincide with jabbing?