In April 2020, The Daily Mail had absolutely no issue with publishing and promoting the obviously flawed Science™ of the pandemic Experts™ like Pantsdown Ferguson:

Meanwhile, Professor Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London, who is advising ministers, said 'significant' social distancing will most likely be needed until there is a vaccine. He told the Today programme that as restrictions are eased, more testing will be needed to isolate individual cases and trace their contacts to keep future outbreaks under control. 'Because without that, our estimates show we have relatively little leeway,' he said. 'If we relax measures too much then we'll see a resurgence of transmission. 'What we really need is the ability to put something in their place. If we want to open schools, let people get back to work, then we need to keep transmission down in another manner. 'And I should say, it's not going to be going back to normal. We will have to maintain some form of social distancing, a significant level of social distancing, probably indefinitely until we have a vaccine available.'

Now, in June 2024, they casually report that Archcriminal Fauci, responsible for much of the worldwide plandemic response nonsense admits that he made it all up, conveniently forgetting the part they played in promoting it:

Speaking to counsel on behalf of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic earlier this year, Fauci told Republicans that the six foot social distancing rule 'sort of just appeared' and that he did not recall how it came about. 'You know, I don't recall. It sort of just appeared,' he said according to committee transcripts when pressed on how the rule came about. He added he 'was not aware of studies' that supported the social distancing, conceding that such studies 'would be very difficult' to do. In addition to not recalling any evidence supporting social distancing, Fauci also told the committee's counsel that he didn't remember reading anything to support that masking kids would prevent COVID.

Oh, never mind all the social, economic and public health harms it caused then? Not to mention the detriment to a generation’s education?

I guess Fauci simply can’t remember the (in)famous Imperial paper then? Funny how someone in such an influential position has no recollection when a complete nobody like me has it all chronicled? Here’s a couple of concise analyses that might aid his memory:

And here is some advice on not masking children from the National Child Mortality Database, that I shared in May 2020:

Face masks are NOT considered to be suitable for children during the COVID-19 pandemic – particularly very young children, but they are unlikely to be beneficial to older children too.

If I knew then how could Fauci have possibly not known?

The result of that GB News poll shows you how lazy and gullible the masses are. But, next time round, who are you going to trust? The mainstream media or some random guy on Substack?!