The “boil a frog” metaphor is a popular fable that describes the process of gradual change or gradual decline, often without the individual noticing or reacting to it. The story goes that if a frog is placed in a pot of cold water and the water is slowly heated, the frog will not notice the increase in temperature and will eventually boil to death. On the other hand, if the frog is placed in a pot of boiling water, it will immediately jump out to escape the heat.

And so it is that the mainstream media (MSM) is trying to leak out the truth, that we reported faithfully over the last three plus years, so slowly that perhaps you might not notice how much they originally lied.

Remember way back in March 2021, just a couple of months after the dangerously rushed mass mRNA experiment on an unsuspecting world population, when I wrote an article for HART and concluded:

Broken down by the separate vaccination cohort (by age group, and then taking care homes as a separate unit), the correlation between vaccination and COVID-19 deaths is even more apparent and this time the model is able to accommodate the data with significantly more ease.



This relationship is not limited to England. It is apparent in many countries around the world, regardless of location, season, interventions and extent of prior COVID-19 activity. If we include Scotland in the analysis, if winter COVID-19 excess deaths were a natural phenomenon, we would have to explain how and why it emerged first in the over 80s in England then a few weeks later in the care homes in Scotland before then jumping suddenly back to the care homes in England, before landing finally in the over 80s in Scotland.



Whilst we cannot infer causation from correlation, the mRNA/DNA vaccines had not been tested on this cohort, who have many comorbidities, multiple drug interactions and fragilities compared to trial participants and were likely particularly fragile after a year of social isolation away from loved ones. It would be extremely unscientific and even negligent not to investigate whether the rise in deaths during this period is linked in some way to the vaccine roll-out.



From a data point of view we need to ask:



● Is there a link between vaccine roll-out and a rise in cases and deaths in care homes?

● Does country by country or region by region data support or refute this possible link?

● Is follow-up data of vaccine recipients being carefully recorded for further scrutiny?



Before 2020, these would have seemed like very reasonable questions. We have entered a dangerous time where science is being censored using harmful labels like ‘anti vaxxer’. This is incredibly worrying. It is our duty as ethical scientists, and indeed citizens, to insist that these questions are properly investigated by independent bodies free of financial conflicts of interest.

And the Science™ Editor of The Times, Tom Whipple, thought the best course of action was instead to write a hit piece on us?

Well, over three years on (but, alas, millions of unnecessary and avoidable deaths later), the best of the worst of MSM is finally admitting the same truth:

She refers to recent research from Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, written up in BMJ Public Health (which is inevtiably more brutal in its conclusions than The Telegraph would allow to be published for the masses), viz:

Covid vaccines could be partly to blame for the rise in excess deaths since the pandemic, scientists have suggested. Researchers from The Netherlands analysed data from 47 Western countries and discovered there had been more than three million excess deaths since 2020, with the trend continuing despite the rollout of vaccines and containment measures. They said the “unprecedented” figures “raised serious concerns” and called on governments to fully investigate the underlying causes, including possible vaccine harms. Writing in the BMJ Public Health, the authors from Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, said: “Although Covid-19 vaccines were provided to guard civilians from suffering morbidity and mortality by the Covid-19 virus, suspected adverse events have been documented as well. “Both medical professionals and citizens have reported serious injuries and deaths following vaccination to various official databases in the Western World.” They added: “During the pandemic, it was emphasised by politicians and the media on a daily basis that every Covid-19 death mattered and every life deserved protection through containment measures and Covid-19 vaccines. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the same moral should apply.” The study found that across Europe, the US and Australia there had been more than one million excess deaths in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, but also 1.2 million in 2021 and 800,000 and 2022 after measures were implemented. Researchers said the figure included deaths from Covid-19, but also the “indirect effects of the health strategies to address the virus spread and infection”. They warned that side effects linked to the Covid vaccine had included ischaemic stroke, acute coronary syndrome and brain haemorrhage, cardiovascular diseases, coagulation, haemorrhages, gastrointestinal events and blood clotting. German researchers have pointed out that the onset of excess mortality in early 2021 in the country coincided with the rollout of vaccines, which the team said “warranted further investigation”. However, more recent data regarding side-effects has not been made available to the public, with countries keeping their own individual databases of harms, which rely on self-reporting by the public and doctors, the experts warned. Delays to other treatments Researchers said that it was “likely” that the impact of containment measures, restricted healthcare and socioeconomic upheaval during the pandemic had contributed to deaths, although accepted that was difficult to prove. Gordon Wishart, chief medical officer at Check4Cancer, and visiting professor of cancer surgery at Anglia Ruskin University, warned repeatedly that delaying cancer diagnosis would lead to deaths. “It was predicted early in the lockdown period that limited access to healthcare for non-Covid conditions would lead to delays in the diagnosis and treatment of time-critical conditions such as cancer, cardiac disease, diabetes and dementia and that this would lead to excess deaths from these conditions,” he said. NHS England data shows that per 100,000 people the cancer incidence was 521 in the pre-lockdown year, then fell to 456 in 2020-2021, suggesting around 45,000 cancers were missed in the first pandemic year. The incidence rate rose to 540 per 100,000 the following year suggesting many cancers were diagnosed late, when treatment would be less effective. Speaking about the potential for vaccine harm, Mr Wishart added: “The authors are correct to point out that many vaccine-related serious adverse events may have been unreported, and point to the fact that the simultaneous onset of excess mortality and Covid vaccination in Germany is worthy of further investigation on its own. “The paper provides more questions than answers but, it is hard to disagree with their conclusion that further analysis is required to understand the underlying causes of excess mortality to better prepare for the future management of pandemic crises”.

Wow. So, literally everything that we wrote in early 2021 with respect to collateral harms of non-pharmaceutical interventions, disruption to healthcare and of course the mRNA experiment was true and now being repeated almost verbatim by the MSM.

But, strangely, there is absolutely no reference to any material we published at the time, nor an admission that censorship and vilification of evidence-based analysis and reporting is perhaps just as bad as experimenting on people without their consent?

Be careful who you trust next time!

P.S. I might have incorrectly disparaged Sarah Knapton in my first draft. I did a quick search of her previous articles after publishing and noticed that, like Allison Pearson, she seems to have been trying to do her job properly over the last few years but obviously in difficult circumstances. I have retracted the original paragraph referring to the allusion that she might be choking on her words and apologise.