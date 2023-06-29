How to create a deadly pandemic in five easy steps
A playbook for dictators and psycho-philanthropists globally.
PROBLEM - REACTION - SOLUTION
1. “Accidentally” release an ordinary virus (because your GoF abilities suck), that can only be detected using a special test, cranked up to the max - blame it on the Chinese and then deny it.
2. Euthanise old folk and blame it on the virus when, in fact, it was pneumonia what done it!
3. Deny regular early treatment with frontline antibacterials and corticosteroids for those you cannot euthanise (because it was the pneumonia what done it!).
4. Introduce a “cure” in the form of a “vaccine”* which is deadly and blame it on the “unvaccinated”.
5. Slowly, re-allow the use of antivirals - previously admonished as being only for animal use - in addition to the antibacterials and corticosteroids - and let the “vaccine” take the credit.
*Bonus if you load up on shares in the “vaccine” companies before mandatory purchase. Double if you exit at the top when the scam is rumbled.
Prescribing data from: OpenPrescribing.net, Bennett Institute for Applied Data Science, University of Oxford, 2023
Mortality and COVID data from : ONS and Coronavirus Dashboard
Also send sick hospital patients back to care homes, deny them contact with their relatives, go zealous with DNRs, and stuff like that.
Also, drastically reduce healthcare provision, especially hospital bed availability and deter people from seeking medical attention for anything.
Ignore and censure anyone reporting the evidence and predictable fact that infections are substantially increased during the early part of injecting due to immunosuppression and through the medical equivalent of false accounting. Ensure that those infections, hospitalisations and deaths are incorrectly attributed to those who did not get injected.
1) use a computer generated genome disguised as a "novel" virus, lie that you actually isolated and proved that a "virus" called SARS-COV-2 causes illness, develop a faulty protocol and use PCR at a ridiculous cycle threshold to fake mass spreading of the non-existent virus.
The rest is fully accurate.
Right on target.
I thought that people were getting smarter as time went along however with all the people having their heads buried in the sand these days like ostriches ignoring the obvious I guess the government propaganda worked and those people are not as smart as I thought.