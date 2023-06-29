PROBLEM - REACTION - SOLUTION

1. “Accidentally” release an ordinary virus (because your GoF abilities suck), that can only be detected using a special test, cranked up to the max - blame it on the Chinese and then deny it.

2. Euthanise old folk and blame it on the virus when, in fact, it was pneumonia what done it!

3. Deny regular early treatment with frontline antibacterials and corticosteroids for those you cannot euthanise (because it was the pneumonia what done it!).

4. Introduce a “cure” in the form of a “vaccine”* which is deadly and blame it on the “unvaccinated”.

5. Slowly, re-allow the use of antivirals - previously admonished as being only for animal use - in addition to the antibacterials and corticosteroids - and let the “vaccine” take the credit.

*Bonus if you load up on shares in the “vaccine” companies before mandatory purchase. Double if you exit at the top when the scam is rumbled.

Prescribing data from: OpenPrescribing.net, Bennett Institute for Applied Data Science, University of Oxford, 2023

Mortality and COVID data from : ONS and Coronavirus Dashboard