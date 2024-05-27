Share this postLinkedIn Still Censoring Factsmetatron.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLinkedIn Still Censoring FactsJoel SmalleyMay 27, 202449Share this postLinkedIn Still Censoring Factsmetatron.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16ShareWhat a shameful organisation. Not surprising, I guess, given it's in the Gates stable…Their reaction to my last post.49Share this postLinkedIn Still Censoring Factsmetatron.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16Share
I ditched LI years ago when theybannwd Dr.Robert Malone. They are utterly irrelevant.
And besides, since when is sharing the truth against community guidelines? The only thing it violates is the profit of corrupt glabal elitists like Gates, Ardern, Fauci, Trudeau, Boula, Tedros and Macron.
LinkedIn pushed me off their platform in mid-2020, without warning or comment.
I was happy to leave the den of thieves and crooks.