Mapping the entire field of autism causation studies in one article by Toby Rogers, critiques the current landscape of autism research, arguing that studies funded by powerful interests are flawed and fail to identify the true cause of the "autism epidemic."

Toby asserts that mainstream vaccine safety studies are unreliable due to the lack of unvaccinated control groups, while genetics research has yielded minimal results despite significant funding, failing to account for the rising prevalence. Furthermore, large environmental studies, while investigating important toxicants, are deemed unreliable because they do not control for vaccination status as a potential confounding factor.

Toby concludes that six specific vaccinated versus unvaccinated studies provide strong evidence linking vaccines, particularly early or numerous doses and in conjunction with factors like prematurity or C-section delivery, to increased autism risk, proposing that reforming the vaccine schedule is key to addressing the issue.

Summary and podcast generated by NotebookLM. I tried to get it to be impartial and objective but I could not help feeling it still adopted a cynical tone, revealing its inherent bias (which I think we are all very much aware of). Nevertheless, if you are in a position of parental responsibility, doing your own research, is the only responsible course of action, so you should perhaps review all the studies for yourself.