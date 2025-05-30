🎬 The Agenda: Their Vision | Your Future

Centralization of Global Power

The lust to control other human beings is a story as old as time. There's a very strong drift in the direction of globalization, of the ultimate centralization of control in the hands of unelected officials at supernational organizations. They want all of the resources of the world in their pocket.

From Democracy to Global Technocracy

The bigger picture is that an attempt is underway now to collapse liberal democracy and replace it with global technocracy. This is a coup. They're saying we can control with rules. We don't need currency anymore. It's like an inverted prison. You are supposedly free to roam about, but everything you want to access is behind lock and key.

A Dire Warning on Monitoring and Digital ID

All life on Earth is going to be radically changed. Everything will be monitored. The environmental consequences of every human action. The general population cannot fathom the psychopathy of the vision that they're facing. Once the digital ID is in place, it's game over for humanity.

Calling Out a Global PR Scam

This is the biggest public relations scam in the history of the world. But it's far more than that. It's a blueprint. It is the action plan.