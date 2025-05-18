600 Million mRNA COVID Shots Later, New NIH Director Says Entire mRNA Platform Has Unpredictable Safety, Never “Ready for Prime Time”

Coronavirus News, 14th May 2025

Summary

An AI discussion of a publication that primarily focuses on critiques and concerns surrounding the mRNA vaccine platform, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 vaccines. It highlights the perspective of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the new Director of the NIH, who views the platform as having unpredictable safety and not being ready for widespread use.

It includes arguments from other scientists who cite concerns about uncontrolled biological factors, inconsistent protein production, and potential links to rising excess deaths and disabilities following the vaccine rollout.

Additionally, it suggests that negative data and expert opinions on mRNA vaccines have been subject to censorship, and it touches on legal challenges and proposed legislation related to these vaccines.

Link to original text