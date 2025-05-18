600 Million mRNA COVID Shots Later, New NIH Director Says Entire mRNA Platform Has Unpredictable Safety, Never “Ready for Prime Time”
Coronavirus News, 14th May 2025
Summary
An AI discussion of a publication that primarily focuses on critiques and concerns surrounding the mRNA vaccine platform, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 vaccines. It highlights the perspective of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the new Director of the NIH1, who views the platform as having unpredictable safety and not being ready for widespread use.
It includes arguments from other scientists who cite concerns about uncontrolled biological factors, inconsistent protein production, and potential links to rising excess deaths and disabilities following the vaccine rollout.
Additionally, it suggests that negative data and expert opinions on mRNA vaccines have been subject to censorship2, and it touches on legal challenges and proposed legislation related to these vaccines.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) is an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The NIH is the Federal focal point for health and medical research
Ironically, Google NotebookLM wouldn’t use the original source link, saying that its url was on its blacklist. So, in spite of this undeniable and legitimate concern for the damages caused by mRNA products, the censorship engine still tries to hide this valuable information from you. No wonder there are still so many sick, lazy normies.
Share this post