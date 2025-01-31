Shout out to Piers Morgan
Bev Turner's response to Piers Morgan telling Tucker Carlson about his "shame" at "lacking curiosity"...
In case you’re wondering just how little curiosity Piers has/had in the truth and how far his backtracking has progressed towards the winds of public opinion, here’s a little reminder…
Moron has no principles and never has. He will always do whatever it takes to get the most money for himself. The real question is who and why has the decision been taken to rehabilitate him for the masses?
Nothing to do with being smart or not. These people are just official propagandists and will say whatever they're instructed to say.