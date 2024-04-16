Finally!

On 23rd Sept 2023, I requested this information from ONS:

Is it possible to get deaths by month and year of OCCURRENCE, stratified by month and year of birth? How far back does this data go? Is it consistent for England & Wales or just England on its own? Can it also be stratified by sex?

After much back and forth, I finally got a final response today, almost 4 months later:

Daily occurrence deaths by sex and year of birth since 1970 to most current day, all countries of birth combined Daily occurrence deaths by sex and year of birth since 2007 to most current day, people born in England & Wales only

£1,050 and 12 weeks to deliver.

Notwithstanding the facts that this data should be free and routinely provided and any competent database technician could script the request in a few minutes, in the public interest, I’ll be buying the data and producing the excess mortality analysis that the ONS keeps failing to produce properly.

If you want to support this project, please email substack.metatron@use.startmail.com.

Thank you!