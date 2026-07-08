Dead Man Talking

Dead Man Talking

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Charles Mccarville's avatar
Charles Mccarville
5dEdited

According to Ourworldindata.org, the UK emits 313 million tons of CO2 per year. That is 0.8% of the worldwide total of 38.6 billion tons. The UK could just disappear and it would not make any difference.

The world wide total is 2% of the CO2 in the atmosphere. Humanity could disappear and it wouldn’t matter.

This proves the net zero fanatics despise humanity.

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M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
5d

Thank you Douglas. We do not hear from you often or enough.

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