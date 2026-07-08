Dear Reform UK MPs and MSPs,

This email is to refer you to my new ThinkScotland post which I hope can help you to counter the Uniparty’s false propaganda on Net Zero. It gives unequivocal proof from official publications that Net Zero is a dangerous fraud. It is accessible here:https://thinkscotland.org/2026/07/revealed-severe-setbacks-to-establishment-net-zero-narrative/.

In my opinion based on decades of study, Net Zero has got nothing to do with climate change or “saving the planet”. The following explores the obvious futility of Net Zero and joins the dots with the wider political skulduggeries going on all around us. My conclusions are bleak and depressing. I just wish someone could persuade me that I’ve got it all wrong and that all the oppressions and privations being inflicted on the people of Britain by the establishment class are genuinely for our own good. As if.

Respected energy analyst David Turver recently summed up the mendacities of Net Zero in his post Everything about Net Zero is fake. He concluded:

“Net Zero is a fib, wrapped in a falsehood inside a farrago of lies. Net Zero is peddled by tricksters, charlatans and shysters to scare the public into handing their money over to parasites sucking the lifeblood from the economy. It is time for reality to bite back, for Net Zero to be abandoned and the debt to truth to be repaid.”

I agree with David that Net Zero is “sucking the lifeblood from the economy” but, sadly, I believe it is much deeper and darker than that. I believe that Net Zero is a covert deep state project originally designed to suck the lifeblood out of all Western civilisation. It’s original aims were to stunt human progress in the name of “saving the planet” but they are now more overtly about raw political control, seemingly modelled on Orwell’s dystopian 1984. I called it out two years ago in my post Debunking the climate change hoax.

This multi-tentacle deep state body comprises, inter alia, the British deep state remnant of Empire and its affiliates in commonwealth countries and the EU (which for decades has been self-harming into geopolitical irrelevance, with the continental Europe share of global GDP down from 25% in 1990 to 14% in 2025), the Democrats in the USA (hopefully now a political irrelevance thanks to Trump), the World Economic Forum (ditto), the United Nations (being increasingly sidelined by Trump) and other such unaccountable NGOs often supported by unaccountable billionaire “philanthropaths” such as the Rockefellers, George Soros and Bill Gates (many now on Trump’s watch list), all pushing for totalitarian one-world governance.

Why else would UK Uniparty politicians all push for what they must realise is utterly pointless yet economically-suicidal unilateral Net Zero (my ThinkScotland post) if they weren’t under the thumb of deep state overlords? Admittedly the Conservatives under Badenoch have had a Net Zero epiphany, see here and here, but I suspect it may be only lukewarm and skin deep as the party is awash with CEN “greens”.

Thankfully the Trump administration is waging a publicly-unspoken diplomatic war against the malign control still exerted by the British deep state. The political economy group Promethean Action has been campaigning against this deep state cancer for decades. In this post from a year ago they showed how the British deep state seemed prepared to risk provoking WW3 with Russia (with the same reckless belligerence on display today) to try to stop President Trump’s “American System” economic revolution which it sees as an existential threat to its own power and influence.

This goes back to Trump’s first term when Britain’s MI6 helped to concoct fake evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election for Obama to try to impeach him, actions exposed at the start of this post and here by now-retired DNI Tulsi Gabbard. When that failed they tried to imprison him on false charges. When that failed they set him up to be assassinated.

The same foul playbook is being used against Nigel Farage and other “populist” leaders in Europe, described by Mr Farage in his bombshell public statement of 7 July 2026.

Historians are baffled (/sarc) at the coincidence that every past USA leader who promoted the “American System” which MAGA President Trump is now resurrecting ended up being assassinated: Treasury Secretary Hamilton 1804 (to be exact, he was killed in a duel with Aaron Burr, the sitting Democrat Vice President), President Lincoln 1865, President McKinley 1901. Donald Trump dodged the same fate by a hair’s breadth at Butler Pennsylvania on 13 July 2024, since followed by two further failed assassination attempts.

Paradoxically, the main oppressions inflicted on the people of Britain in recent times have been driven by the British deep state via their treasonous Uniparty politician puppets. Hence I don’t think it is in any way unpatriotic to wish President Trump every success in his campaign to defeat it.

Who knows, the British deep state might even come to its senses without any persuasion from Trump if it finally accepts that its malign policies are only harming itself and its co-conspirators, to no useful purpose.

Finally, a postscript to fill a gap in my ThinkScotland post of particular relevance to Scotland and its unique risk of Net Zero blackouts, namely that the Energy Institute report shows that 2025 UK electricity supply (unfortunately there are no separate statistics for Scotland) was only 16.6% of 2025 UK total energy supply. As renewables supplied only 51% of 2025 UK electricity, a simplistic calculation indicates that the average UK electricity supply from intermittent renewables (the SNP rules out nuclear in Scotland) would have to increase by a factor of about 10 to decarbonise the remaining 83.4% of non-renewable 2025 UK energy supply, without even considering the unanticipated advent of power-guzzling AI data centres!

Such an increase is clearly infeasible. Hopefully the grid modelling being undertaken by Richard Lyon and others (see in the comments) will soon show exactly how impossible it is to decarbonise the grid and still maintain its stability. Miliband’s original target was 100% by 2030, since reduced to 95%. I predict he will get nowhere near 95%. On top of that there is the blatant cheat of electricity generated from biomass, expensively subsidised and inefficient to burn wood chips imported from North America, falsely deemed to be “carbon neutral” when it generates more CO2 emissions than coal.

And what about all the other essential products derived from fossil fuels such as fertiliser and industrial feedstock which the Iran conflict has shown to be vitally important? To end on a fun note, over 40 years ago the Peter Capaldi character in the classic Scottish film Local Hero reeled off a list of them in this short clip.

For your further information, a selection of my recent posts (oldest first) on the climate change hoax and the Net Zero fraud are available here, here, here and here.

Yours faithfully,

Douglas Brodie, Nairn, 8 July 2026