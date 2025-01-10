Being COVID "Vaccinated" Doubles Your Risk of COVID Infection
Japanese study confirms findings of other studies, notably the Cleveland Study and a plethora of other data and analyses.
A new, peer-reviewed, study from Japan1 reveals the - by now - expected findings about COVID-19 vaccination patterns and infection - more “vaccinations” results in more infection. The research, conducted through the Yamato Project in late 2023, presents data that completely destroys the Safe & Effective™ narrative.
The notion that the “vaccine” saved any lives at all is incompatible with data that shows a large, statistically significant increase in infections in vaccinated individuals compared with unvaccinated. Furthermore, that increased risk is dose-dependent. How conceivable is it for infection risk to increase substantially but mortality risk to decline in the presence of the “vaccine”?
The study's authors point to several possible explanations for this finding. Almost inevitably, they have to introduce the anti-scientific phenomenon of behavioral risk compensation – the tendency for vaccinated individuals to engage in riskier behaviors, believing themselves to be protected. Remember when they rolled that one out for the geriatrics in the UK care homes at the start of 2021? Post-jab partying and all that?! What utter nonsense!
Also, inevitably now, as the evidence is so abundant and overwhelming, they are also forced to concede to the possibility of immune response mechanisms, such as antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) or original antigenic sin. You don’t say?!
So, nothing new here for readers of this Substack.
The research did uncover some other interesting behavioral patterns. Those who maintained regular exercise and bathing routines showed lower infection rates, suggesting that overall health habits played a significant role in COVID-19 susceptibility.
Again, not exactly surprising, is it? If you don’t want to be sick, eat well, exercise and maintain good hygiene. If you want to line Big Pharma pockets at the same time as doubling your sickness risk, take their snake oil!
Nakatani E, Morioka H, Kikuchi T, et al. (December 13, 2024) Behavioral and Health Outcomes of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination: A Case-Control Study in Japanese Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. Cureus 16(12): e75652. doi:10.7759/cureus.75652
we all knew this years ago didn't we?
seems to me the folk still getting jabbed don't know all this.
they get their invites to get boosted for 'Flu, Covid, Shingles & RSV - protection for the winter virus season - and off they go, nary a question do they ask.
sadly, there is nothing we can do to remove the scales from their eyes.
i listen to them discussing yet another bout of 'flu or covid or a nasty cold, never connecting their jabs and looking confused if i suggest they shouldn't be getting covid if their booster worked like they believe. i also listen to them discussing the various cancers and auto-immune syndromes they are experiencing and all the friends and relations popping off with unexpected heart attacks.
ho hum
The bio weapon is the virus. There was no natural virus called corona .