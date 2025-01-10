A new, peer-reviewed, study from Japan reveals the - by now - expected findings about COVID-19 vaccination patterns and infection - more “vaccinations” results in more infection. The research, conducted through the Yamato Project in late 2023, presents data that completely destroys the Safe & Effective™ narrative.

The notion that the “vaccine” saved any lives at all is incompatible with data that shows a large, statistically significant increase in infections in vaccinated individuals compared with unvaccinated. Furthermore, that increased risk is dose-dependent. How conceivable is it for infection risk to increase substantially but mortality risk to decline in the presence of the “vaccine”?

The study's authors point to several possible explanations for this finding. Almost inevitably, they have to introduce the anti-scientific phenomenon of behavioral risk compensation – the tendency for vaccinated individuals to engage in riskier behaviors, believing themselves to be protected. Remember when they rolled that one out for the geriatrics in the UK care homes at the start of 2021? Post-jab partying and all that?! What utter nonsense!

Also, inevitably now, as the evidence is so abundant and overwhelming, they are also forced to concede to the possibility of immune response mechanisms, such as antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) or original antigenic sin. You don’t say?!

So, nothing new here for readers of this Substack.

The research did uncover some other interesting behavioral patterns. Those who maintained regular exercise and bathing routines showed lower infection rates, suggesting that overall health habits played a significant role in COVID-19 susceptibility.

Again, not exactly surprising, is it? If you don’t want to be sick, eat well, exercise and maintain good hygiene. If you want to line Big Pharma pockets at the same time as doubling your sickness risk, take their snake oil!