Evidence of Mortality Discrimination by Vax Status?
And some other interesting observations of deaths in England & Wales between 2021 and 2023...
Given that we now have some reasonably reliable mortality data, stratified by COVID vax status and more complete occurrence-date data, I thought I would compare the two. Once again, we can test the “vaccine saved millions of lives” trope1.
But, I wasn’t expecting to see this…
In case you don’t see what immediately jumped out at me, I was struck by the spikes in mortality in the unvaccinated in Oct and Dec 2021 (left-hand side, scaled at 1/4 the vaxxed). Given that they were not apparent in the vaxxed mortality series (right-hand side, scaled at 4X the unvaxxed), I thought - have I finally found evidence of COVID jab efficacy?!
I rushed to my database and pulled the COVID mortality series to check but there was no COVID mortality anomaly at those times. Oh? So, what could explain this? Were the unvaccinated “treated” (literally) differently from the vaccinated? Did this mistreatment result in their deaths? At any rate, surely, this is the sort of stuff that our integrous public health authorities would be investigating, no?2
Besides that, I thought I would also run some crude correlation analyses over the resultant series since I had made the effort to produce them. This is what I discovered:
97% correlation between all deaths and those of the vaccinated. In other words, the variability in mortality is dominated by the vaccinated and this is not simply because the majority are vaccinated (especially those already closest to death). This is a correlation which is determined by similarity in changes, not overall magnitude3.
59% correlation between all deaths and those of the unvaccinated. In other words, any anomalies in mortality are not driven by the unvaccinated.
50% correlation between all deaths and COVID. In other words, COVID was not a significant driver of anomalous mortality over the observation period (nor was it significant in overall magnitude - as it never was even with all the iatrogenesis prior to the jabbing).
49% correlation between COVID deaths and deaths of the vaccinated. Again, a weak relationship (a coin toss), which is all that can be concluded in solitary context.
28% correlation between COVID deaths and deaths of the unvaccinated. Well, that isn’t supposed to happen… As weak as the relationship between COVID and mortality is generally, the mere fact that there are a discernible number of COVID deaths and yet, the weakest relationship is with the unvaccinated, really ought to say something?
Finally, if all you’ve got is “correlation does not equal causation”, at this juncture, please just admit, all you really have is dogma?
All deaths includes Wales, whereas vaxxed deaths only includes England so a comparison in absolute terms, relative to the population vaxxed rate was not feasible. However, the inclusion of Wales in the numerator should not materially affect the correlations, given how highly correlated Wales mortality is with England, as you would expect.
For example, could all of the interventions that were responsible for the excess mortality in the pre-jab period been continued for the unjabbed only in late 2021? Exemplified here in the Scottish inquiry which seems to be scratching a little deeper than the English one?
There was also this analysis I did on the Minnesota data way back when:
And this analysis I did of some Steve Kirsch survey data pretty much confirms it:
As ChatGPT confirmed - “The scale of a time series does not inherently affect the correlation coefficient between it and other series. Correlation is a measure of the linear relationship between two series, normalized by their standard deviations.”
For hospital deaths in the USA, check out chbmp.org. They murdered patients , especially unvaxxed. Read and listen to the stories . My husband was murdered . Our story is in there .
It's been documented that the deaths of the unjabbed from covid in 2021 were mostly from denied early treatment by doctors, who were either too ignorant or too afraid to prescribe and treat, and the other wretched practices in many hospitals where the unjabbed were punished for their status, with the blessings of hospital administrators. They were often denied food, water & medication, and rather than give them monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, etc, they were often put on ventilators against their wishes, which overwhelmingly ended with their deaths. This was in fact quite profitable for these hospitals, so it became the protocol. Several decision makers need to be arrested and tried for these crimes.