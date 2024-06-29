Given that we now have some reasonably reliable mortality data, stratified by COVID vax status and more complete occurrence-date data, I thought I would compare the two. Once again, we can test the “vaccine saved millions of lives” trope.

But, I wasn’t expecting to see this…

Monthly Deaths of Men & women aged 20+ in England & Wales, 2021 to 2023, stratified by all deaths and vaxxed deaths (LHS), and unvaxxed and COVID deaths (RHS)

In case you don’t see what immediately jumped out at me, I was struck by the spikes in mortality in the unvaccinated in Oct and Dec 2021 (left-hand side, scaled at 1/4 the vaxxed). Given that they were not apparent in the vaxxed mortality series (right-hand side, scaled at 4X the unvaxxed), I thought - have I finally found evidence of COVID jab efficacy?!

I rushed to my database and pulled the COVID mortality series to check but there was no COVID mortality anomaly at those times. Oh? So, what could explain this? Were the unvaccinated “treated” (literally) differently from the vaccinated? Did this mistreatment result in their deaths? At any rate, surely, this is the sort of stuff that our integrous public health authorities would be investigating, no?

Besides that, I thought I would also run some crude correlation analyses over the resultant series since I had made the effort to produce them. This is what I discovered:

97% correlation between all deaths and those of the vaccinated. In other words, the variability in mortality is dominated by the vaccinated and this is not simply because the majority are vaccinated (especially those already closest to death). This is a correlation which is determined by similarity in changes, not overall magnitude. 59% correlation between all deaths and those of the unvaccinated. In other words, any anomalies in mortality are not driven by the unvaccinated. 50% correlation between all deaths and COVID. In other words, COVID was not a significant driver of anomalous mortality over the observation period (nor was it significant in overall magnitude - as it never was even with all the iatrogenesis prior to the jabbing). 49% correlation between COVID deaths and deaths of the vaccinated. Again, a weak relationship (a coin toss), which is all that can be concluded in solitary context. 28% correlation between COVID deaths and deaths of the unvaccinated. Well, that isn’t supposed to happen… As weak as the relationship between COVID and mortality is generally, the mere fact that there are a discernible number of COVID deaths and yet, the weakest relationship is with the unvaccinated, really ought to say something?

Finally, if all you’ve got is “correlation does not equal causation”, at this juncture, please just admit, all you really have is dogma?